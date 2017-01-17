Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Welcome a Son

On Dec. 20, former "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl gave birth to a son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., her rep confirmed to People.

Heigl and Kelley also have two daughters: Naleigh, 8, and Adelaide, 4.

Heigl, 38, revealed last June that she and Kelley, 36, were expecting. After she shared a photo of herself at the doctor and wrote she had "exciting news" to share, the actress blogged that the pregnancy was "totally unexpected but thrilling."

“Well I guess the cats out the bag!!!! We're so excited people!!!" added Kelley on his own page. "What an awesome journey !!! Can't wait to hold this little nugget."