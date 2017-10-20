KFC follows exactly 11 'Herbs' and 'Spices' on Twitter and social media is eating it up

Oct 20, 2017, 1:05 PM ET
PHOTO: A bucket of KFC Extra Crispy fried chicken is displayed, Oct. 30, 2006, in San Rafael, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Colonel follows exactly 11 users on Twitter and today one social media savvy user found out the hilarious and punny reason why!

PHOTO: KFC follows 6 men named Herb and 5 of the Spice Girls on Twitter.kfc/Twitter
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) follows six men named "Herb" and 5 "Spice" girls from the all-girl British pop group in what appears to be an ode to the company's original-recipe blend of 11 herbs and spices.

The original tweet revealing the fast food chain's genius marketing move was first posted by @edgette22 had been favorited more than 484,000 times and retweeted over 200,000 times as of midday Friday.

The chief brand officer of Ford even made an incredible offer to the anonymous person behind the move. "To whomever runs the KFC Twitter account and thought of this. Call me whenever you need a job. You a genius," Musa Tariq tweeted.

Other KFC social media accounts don't appear to adhere to the 11 "Herbs" and Spices" formula. The company's Instagram follows 67 users.

KFC did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, and the person behind the marketing move remains anonymous.