Louisiana couple reveals baby's sex during Mardi Gras parade

This year's Mardi Gras was extra special for one couple as they revealed the gender of their baby during the weekend festivities.

Katelyn Serio and Bobby Harvey, both 26, of Lacombe, Louisiana, learned they're expecting a boy at the Krewe of Thoth parade on Feb. 26.

While riding on a float, Serio's stepdad, Rodney Dupuis Jr., and his best friend, Ron Messa, announced the baby's sex by releasing blue confetti.

"It’s a fun idea when you think of it but when you actually get to the parade route and see the masses of people you have to get through to get to the front it becomes nerve-wracking!" Serio wrote to ABC News today. "Overall, we had a beautiful sunny day for the reveal and everything went smoothly as you can see from the video."

Serio said she and her boyfriend Bobby love Mardi Gras and that it's been a family tradition for her to celebrate in New Orleans.

In December, Serio learned she was pregnant and knew right away how to make the gender reveal a memorable one.

"[I] counted the weeks till I could find out what I was having and noticed it would be the week before Mardi Gras," she said. "Once I knew the date I instantly started planning the big reveal."

Serio got a hold of four confetti cannons and filled two with blue confetti and the others with pink. Massa was the only one who knew the baby's sex before he and Dupuis revealed the surprise, Serio said.

Courtesy Katelyn Serio

The two men rode the parade float, thanks to permission from its riders.

Dupuis, of Covington, Louisiana, told ABC News that he was excited to be a part of the big moment, which was captured on camera.

"This will be my first grandchild," he said. "It's ecstatic. If you can believe hundreds of thousands of people in one area. I could hear people in the crowd when they saw me and my friend Ron with the cannons say, 'Are they going to do a gender reveal?'"

Serio's son is due on Aug. 6. The baby's name will be Robert P. Harvey IV, named after his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"[H]owever, we will call him Beaux -- the spelling adds some Louisiana flair," Serio said.