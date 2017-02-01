Mom Hand-Crochets Dress for Snow White-Inspired Cake Smash for Baby Daughter

Feb 1, 2017, 1:33 PM ET
PHOTO: Mom Paula Courange threw her daughter, Amelia, the perfect Snow White-themed cake smash. PlayCasey Dugue Photography
This little Snow White is the fairest of them all.

For her 1st birthday, her mom, Paula Courange, arranged a perfectly magical Snow White-themed cake smash.

Courange hand-crocheted the Snow White dress and hair bow for her daughter, Amelia.

“The dress took me probably a month off and on,” she told ABC News of her princess creation. “If you put it in hours, it may have been 48 hours all together.”

She also baked the large ruby red apple cake, minus the Evil Queen’s poison, of course.

“Putting it together only took two hours, but the frosting was a pain in the butt,” said Courange, of Frederick, Maryland. “You have to get a totally red frosting and it was pink when I first started. And then I had to figure out what to use for a leaf. My mom suggested one those Tootsie Roll fruit chews which worked perfectly, and then I used a regular old Tootsie Roll as the stem.”

It wasn’t long before little Amelia, who was feeling a bit under the weather, had had enough of her Snow White close-up.

“It looks like she enjoyed herself, but she was getting sick at the time and wanted nothing to do with it,” Courange said with a laugh.

Courange said her baby girl is “definitely a little princess” in real life, and she’s already got big plans for Amelia’s next gown.

“I’m a huge Disney fan,” she said. “I have a little princess, so I decided Snow White would be the first one I’d make because I love Snow White. I thought she’d look cute in little red bows and stuff. But the next one I’m going to do is Belle, since ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is coming out.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.