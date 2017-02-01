(Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Latched and Attached. It has been reprinted here with permission.)

To the mom hiding in her bathroom, needing peace for just one minute, as the tears roll down her cheeks...

To the mom who is so tired she feels like she can't function anymore and would do anything to lay down and get the rest she needs...

To the mom sitting in her car, alone, stuffing food in her face because she doesn’t want anyone else to see or know she eats that stuff…

To the mom crying on the couch after she yelled at her kids for something little and is now feeling guilty and like she is unworthy…

To the mom that is trying desperately to put those old jeans on because all she really wants is to look in the mirror and feel good about herself…

To the mom that doesn’t want to leave the house because life is just too much to handle right now…

To the mom that is calling out for pizza again because dinner just didn’t happen the way she wanted it to…

To the mom that feels alone, whether in a room by herself or standing in a crowd...

You are enough.

You are important.

You are worthy.

This is a phase of life for us. This is a really really hard, challenging, crazy phase of life.

In the end it will all be worth it. But for now it’s hard. And it's hard for so many of us in many different ways. We don't always talk about it, but it's hard and it's not just you.

You are enough.

You are doing your best.

Those little eyes that look up at you -- they think you are perfect. They think you are more than enough.

Those little hands that reach out to hold you -- they think you are the strongest. They think you can conquer the world.

Those little mouths eating the food you gave them -- they think that you are the best because their bellies are full.

Those little hearts that reach out to touch yours -- they don’t want anything more. They just want you.

Because you are enough. You are more than enough, mama.

You. Are. Amazing.