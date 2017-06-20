One mom's epic response to learning she had given birth to a baby boy was captured on camera in the delivery room.

Dara Crouch, 29, of Columbus, Georgia, talked about the candid photos taken during the birth of her baby on April 25. She did not officially know the sex of the baby in advance.

"I look kind of crazy in them, but I think they're great," Crouch, 29, told ABC News. "We have something to look back on had we not have a photographer in the room we would've never seen that."

Crouch, now a mom of two, said that she always thought she'd be having a girl.

Ker-Fox Photography

"The last boy that we know was born on my side of the family is 50 years ago, but quite honestly it has little to do with the shock in the picture," she added. "I really just thought it was a girl, I really did. We already had a girl and I guess I kind of saw us as 'girl parents.'"

Neely Ker-Fox, owner of Ker-Fox Photography, snapped the candid moment when Crouch found out she had a boy.

Ker-Fox Photography

"All of our reactions were genuine that she thought it was a girl," Ker-Fox told ABC News. "We all saw that very vulnerable moment and we started crying when we heard it was a boy."

Liam Crouch was born weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Ker-Fox Photography

Liam joins big sister Neyland, 3.

Crouch, who is a delivery room nurse, said she is glad she has the pictures to show Liam when he gets older.

"He'll know how excited we were and how shocked I was," she added.