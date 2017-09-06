Newborn babies dressed as Disney princesses are pure magic

Babies are magic. Babies dressed as princesses are Disney magic.

Karen Marie, the owner of Belly Beautiful Portraits, based in Roseville, California, is back with a second round of newborns dressed as famous princesses. She gained fame in July when she dressed a group of babies as Jasmine, Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White.

This time around, Rapunzel, Mulan, Elena, Tiana, Pocahontas and Moana are featured.

"I hope that these images capture the princesses' beauty, character and emotion and that the images remind people of the feelings they have while watching them," Marie told ABC News.

She said that the shoot took "many, many hours" and that the set design for each princess was "intense." Still, she has plans to keep going. Next up: Merida, Elsa, Anna, Leia and Alice.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.