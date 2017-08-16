Photographer poses foster puppies like newborn babies to help find homes

Feast the eyes on these precious puppies posed as newborn babies.

Newborn photographer Kelly Frankenburg posed the Chihuahua mom and puppies like human babies in hopes of helping find them forever homes. She and her family are fostering them for Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia.

“I feel like shelter dogs have a stigma to them that they’re not as good or they’re unwanted and I photograph babies every day so I wanted to apply it to these puppies,” Frankenburg told ABC News about her clever photo shoot. “I wanted to show them in the best light I could and show how adorable they are.”

She said puppies are adopted more often than older dogs so she wanted to be sure to feature the mother Chihuahua, named Paris, in a beautiful way as well.

“We are enjoying it and we are taking great care of them,” said Frankenburg. “The mom needs a little work on socialization but she’s amazing around the kids. She adores my children.”

The puppies, named Love Bug, Messi and Tito, are only three weeks old and sleep most of the time.

“I never had brand new nursing puppies and I didn’t realize how sleepy they were,” said Frankenburg. “They just nurse and they sleep so I prepared everything like I do for a newborn session.”

Their sleepiness made it easy for her to arrange them just like babies snuggled in blankets.

“I used blue hues because they’re boys," she said. "I thought of colors that would look good with their coat.”

The photos have sparked a lot of interest from people who say they want to adopt the puppies once they are 8 weeks old.

“If people are looking for a pet to add to their family we are accepting applications to a pool because we’ve had such a response to this,” Christie Chipps Peters, director of for Richmond Animal Care and Control, told ABC News.

She added the organization usually adopts out to the first person interested, but the response to these photos has been much larger than normal.

“The idea is ridiculously adorable. When she sent us the pictures we were dying over them,” Chipps Peters said. “It’s hilarious. It’s a really cool and interesting twist to the work we do every day. It’s fun for her to celebrate them in such a compassionate and adorable way.”

Anyone interested in adopting these dogs or any other pets can send a message to Richmond Animal Care and Control through their Facebook page.