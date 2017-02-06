Prince William Says He Wants to 'Normalize' Mental Health

Prince William made an impassioned plea Monday evening to "normalize" the often taboo subject of mental health at a conference he attended with Princess Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive @HealthWritersUK Conference which is focusing on mental health, and specifically anxiety. pic.twitter.com/JSjbyeSPl3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2017

The father of two, who is also a full-time air Ambulance pilot, said his employer contributed to his interest in making mental health help more accessible and less shameful in society.

"My employer, I'm proud to say, knows about the value of normalizing mental health, and treating it with the same respect that we confer on physical health," the Duke of Cambridge told the Guild of Health writers. "This should be the norm."

William, Kate and Prince Harry formed the charity "Heads Together" to break down the barriers surrounding mental health. The charity has partnered with eight mental health organizations to change the conversation on mental health. So many people young and old feel ashamed to discuss the challenges they face. The young royals hope to change that perception through their campaign encouraging young children, teachers and families to open up and seek help without fear of judgment.

Each has focused on a different aspect of the disease. William, through his work as an air ambulance pilot and a leading advocate for the homeless, was struck by suicide among men under 40.

"Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 40 in this country. Not cancer, not knife crime, not road deaths — suicide." Prince William said in a speech Monday evening. "If one of these other issues took so many young lives, there would be a national outcry. This silence is killing good people.”

The Duke speaking about how he, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are all working to breakdown the barriers around mental health. pic.twitter.com/djuUGjp07y — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2017

William told the audience how his wife and brother came together with him, vowing to make mental health their No. 1 priority. “For Catherine and Harry, their journeys to 'Heads Together' were different: Harry predominately through his work with veterans, and Catherine through her work with children and young families. But their conclusions were the same -- that mental health needed to be brought out of the dark and de-stigmatized.”

Kate was dressed in a $1,200 magenta peplum Oscar de la Renta suit for the couple's second engagement of the day. William and Kate launched the start of Children's Mental Health Week with a school visit to a primary school in North London Monday morning.

On Sunday, they teamed up with Harry at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at another mental health event for their "Heads Together" charity.

"On average, it takes a sufferer 10 years to admit to a problem,” William added. “This means that what often starts as a fairly minor issue becomes something serious and medical after time. Silence can kill, but talking can lead to help and support.”