Ritz-Carlton gets into the yacht business

Jun 27, 2017, 3:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. Each of the three custom-built yachts, expected to set sail in 2019, will feature 149 suites, several lavish duplexes, a spa, a signature restaurant and a bar with on-board entertainment. Courtesy Ritz Carlton
Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. Each of the three custom-built yachts, expected to set sail in 2019, will feature 149 suites, several lavish duplexes, a spa, a signature restaurant and a bar with on-board entertainment.

Luxury hotel brand Ritz-Carlton is testing the waters on another high-end venture: yachting.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is scheduled to take to the sea in late 2019, according to the company.

PHOTO:Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. This is a what the owners suite will look like on one of the yachts.Courtesy Ritz Carlton
PHOTO:Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. This is a what the owner's suite will look like on one of the yachts.

Voyages will last 7-10 days and will include ports in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

PHOTO: Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. This is what the marina bar will like. Courtesy Ritz Carlton
Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. This is what the marina bar will like.

The small capacity vessel will accommodate up to 298 passengers and feature 149 suites, each with its own private balcony. The yacht will also feature two 138-square-meter lavish duplex penthouse suites, with modern craftsmanship and interior finishes jointly designed by the Ritz-Carlton and the Tillberg Design of Sweden.

PHOTO: Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. Each of the three custom-built yachts, expected to set sail in 2019, will feature 149 suites, several lavish duplexes, a spa, a signature restaurant and a bar with on-board entertainment. Courtesy Ritz Carlton
Ritz Carlton is venturing into the yacht business. Each of the three custom-built yachts, expected to set sail in 2019, will feature 149 suites, several lavish duplexes, a spa, a signature restaurant and a bar with on-board entertainment.

Ritz-Carlton yachts will feature a restaurant by chef Sven Elverfeld, a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and a Panorama Lounge and wine bar, offering a wide variety of on-board entertainment.

Reservations begin May 2018.