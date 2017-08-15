Roller baby newborn video captures the heart of the internet

There's something magical about a newborn baby.

There's something extraordinary about a newborn baby with a headful of hair rollers.

A behind-the-scenes video of a newborn photo shoot has gone viral.

The video was posted by Jessie Marrero, a maternity and newborn photographer in Teaneck, New Jersey.

She told ABC News that baby Camila arrived for a photography session.

"I asked her mom if I could please use one of my most recent props [the rollers], which I purchased from Off My Hooks. I knew baby Camila was the one, and Mom agreed. First thing I did was run nearby to a hair salon and borrowed magazines. I knew I wanted more of a vintage-salon-inspired look, so grabbed that backdrop, lace and ruffles, and it was a wrap."

More than 5 million people have viewed the roller baby video.

"She almost appears as if she's so tired waiting for her hair to dry," Marrero said. "Her expression, pose and overall appearance is just adorable."

Marrero said she is "overjoyed" by the positive response to the video. "This has definitely made a mark in my career, one I will embrace and never forget."