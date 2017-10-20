Southwest flight celebrates 1st 'unmanned' flight with all-female crew

Southwest Airlines has marked their very first "unmanned" flight.

The company tweeted photos on Oct. 18 of the all-female crew posing before takeoff on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The plane was headed from St. Louis to San Francisco.

The first "unmanned" Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL - SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017

@duganjames @BoeingAirplanes I'm always disappointed when I'm greeted by a nice woman boarding a? & learn she's not the pilot. pic.twitter.com/p8HtonIMhf — Desiree Levesque (@desireecl) October 19, 2017

Four flight attendants took a photo in the main cabin area along with the female pilot and co-pilot.

The pilots also posed for a picture inside the cockpit.

We do know the best man for the job can be a woman. After all this is 2017! — Ian R. Watson (@Topsonjeans) October 18, 2017

According to 2016 data from the Federal Aviation Administration, there were an estimated 39,187 active women airmen certificates held out of 584,362 pilots total.

Southwest followers replied to the company's tweet on the crew, commending the women working the flight that day.

