A photo of one Miami dad with his 2-month-old daughter has gone viral.

The internet is calling it "locked in love" because it shows Ray Sookdial, who sports lengthy dreadlocks, laying on the bed with his daughter, Arya.

The first-time father's hair is shaped like a heart with baby Arya in the center.

Courtesy Ray Sookdial

Sookdial, 32, welcomed his bundle of joy with his wife of two years, Courtnie, in May.

He has been growing his hair since 2002 and his dreadlocks are long enough to reach his calves.

Courtesy Ray Sookdial Photos of Ray Sookdial, of Miami, and his two-month-old daughter Arya have gone viral on Facebook.

"I actually took my hair out that day so I could wash it," Sookdial recalled, "and while it was out we just decided to have some fun with it."

Capturing photos of baby Arya is something that Sookdial and his style blogger wife now do daily to capture their newborn's changes.

Sookdial added that the best part about being a dad is "seeing her change every day."

"I smile every day now," he continued. "There's a reason to smile every day now."