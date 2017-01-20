Stunning and Symbolic First Lady Inaugural Fashions Through the Years

First lady inaugural fashion has helped define eras in womenswear, giving an incoming FLOTUS a chance to set a style tone for her White House years from day one.

Celebrity stylist Joe Zee, creative director of Yahoo Style Video, told ABC News he suspects Melania Trump's gown for tonight's inaugural balls "will be very classic, form-fitted and clean cut, again evoking the Jackie O style we saw from her blue suit."

WATCH: All eyes on what Melania and Ivanka Trump are wearing. @mrjoezee talks First Ladies of Fashion... pic.twitter.com/G0x5mm0Yes — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2017

American designer Ralph Lauren created the "sky blue" suit she donned for the inauguration's festivities earlier in the day. Zee thinks Ralph Lauren might also be the designer for her dress this evening, and thinks her gown will be white.

"There was a lot of speculation that she would be dressed by a European designer," Zee said. "The fact that she chose one of the biggest American designers could open the door for more designers to dress Melania, and could set the tone for her time as first lady, just as Michelle Obama did by choosing up-and-coming designers.

"Overall, the fashion world has been extremely divided over dressing Melania because of the divisive rhetoric of her husband, something that we've never seen before," he added. "All designers have been honored to dress the first lady, regardless of party affiliation."

Take a look at some of the most stunning and symbolic first lady fashions throughout the years.

Jackie Kennedy

1961: Kennedy chose an elegant off-white, sleeveless chiffon gown with matching cape by designer Ethel Frankau, the director of Bergdorf Goodman's custom salon for more than 50 years.

Bettmann Archive

1981: Reagan wore a white, beaded one-shouldered number by U.S. designer James Galanos.

Michael Evans/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

1989: This FLOTUS wore a royal blue gown with an asymmetrically draped silk satin skirt for the 1989 inaugural balls. The dress’ designer, Arnold Scaasi, noted at the time that Bush was suddenly “the most glamorous grandmother in the United States.”

Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush

For their husband’s first terms, both Clinton and Bush opted for lesser-known designers.

1993: Clinton donned a long-sleeved purple gown by designer Sarah Phillips.

Shayna Brennan/AP Photo

2001: Bush stayed true to her Southern roots, going with a dress by native-Texan Michael Faircloth.

Doug Mills/AP Photo

For their second inaugural balls, however, both women turned to the same man, Oscar de la Renta, for these shimmering gowns.

1997:

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

Michelle Obama

2009: The FLOTUS wore this one-shouldered white, silk chiffon gown with organza flowers and Swarovski crystal embellishments to the 2009 inaugural balls.

Jason Wu, who created the frock, said the design was meant to symbolize hope for a new generation.

“It’s bold. It’s dreamlike. It’s classic, all at the same time,” Wu said on “Good Morning America” at the time. “[It’s] all the qualities I consider Michelle Obama to have.”

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

2013: For Obama’s second term, she chose a halter-neck ruby red chiffon dress.