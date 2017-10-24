Teen wears 31 different costumes every day until Halloween

A teenager in Washington is really getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of the official holiday.

Molly Foote, 17, decided to dress up every day of October and documented all of her outfits along the way.

null Lauren Hunt

Foote told ABC News she has been planning her Halloween costumes since last year, when she wore four different outfits. "I realized that I had so much fun dressing up that I wanted to do even more costumes," she said.

"I didn't spend a lot of time doing detailed planning, like gathering materials or sketching out ideas, it was more of a loose plan," Foote explained of her creative process, adding that she came up with the costumes through reading Halloween inspiration articles and taking online quizzes.

"When selecting costumes, I also thought about what items I already had in my house, and how I could make fun costumes that were simple but fun."

Maisie Maclay

The result? A wide range of unexpected outfits from food items to wild animals.

Foote said her favorite costume so far has been the spaghetti and meatballs costume. "It was fun to make and had several elements that completed the look. I had a lot of fun wearing it at school."

Sam Kerans

"My school is also really open to my costumes. I know a lot of schools and students struggle with a dress code, so it is great to have a school with staff and students that embrace my costumes," she said.

"I have worn the shark costume before during pajama day last year, but besides that costume, I have not worn any of the other ones before," she said of her Halloween wardrobe.

Michelle Nguyen

Although Halloween is still a few days away, Foote said she is saving the best for last. "For the grand finale costume, I am going to be a fish in a giant fishbowl. It will have several components, such as plants and rocks, with me as a fish in the center of the giant fishbowl."

Foote said she has even worn some of the costumes to her dance studio, and that as long as she can move in it, her instructors let her keep it on "for the majority of dance class."