A concerned cyclist took a pit stop during his ride through Adelaide, Australia, to help out a thirsty koala.

Matt Sully

Matt Sully posted a video on Facebook, where he is seen squirting some water on the ground near the lethargic looking marsupial before allowing it to drink straight from his water bottle.

Matt Sully

"This little guy called 'Slurpy' was so thirsty he emptied my entire bottle," Sully wrote in the post.

WHAT TO KNOW A concerned cyclist took a pit stop during his ride through Adelaide, Australia to help out a thirsty koala.

Sully said the temperature was "like a furnace" during his ride last Thursday and he'd never experienced heat like that.

Matt Sully

He rode with Bubba's Cycling Tours and said it was a "great experience" and was glad they were "in the right place at the right time" to help out the animal.