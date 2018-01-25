Thirsty koala drinks entire water bottle from generous cyclist

Jan 25, 2018, 10:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Matt Sully stopped mid-bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18, to give a thirsty koala some water.PlayMatt Sully
WATCH Australian cyclist stops to help thirsty koala

A concerned cyclist took a pit stop during his ride through Adelaide, Australia, to help out a thirsty koala.

PHOTO: Matt Sully stopped to give a thirsty koala some water during a mid-bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18.Matt Sully
Matt Sully stopped to give a thirsty koala some water during a mid-bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18.

Matt Sully posted a video on Facebook, where he is seen squirting some water on the ground near the lethargic looking marsupial before allowing it to drink straight from his water bottle.

PHOTO: Matt Sully stopped mid-bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18, to give a thirsty koala some water.Matt Sully
Matt Sully stopped mid-bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18, to give a thirsty koala some water.

"This little guy called 'Slurpy' was so thirsty he emptied my entire bottle," Sully wrote in the post.

A koala was rescued after being trapped in a car's wheel arch in Australia

WHAT TO KNOW
  • A concerned cyclist took a pit stop during his ride through Adelaide, Australia to help out a thirsty koala.

Sully said the temperature was "like a furnace" during his ride last Thursday and he'd never experienced heat like that.

PHOTO: A koala walks across the road in front of Matt Sully during a bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18.Matt Sully
A koala walks across the road in front of Matt Sully during a bike ride in Adelaide, South Australia on Jan. 18.

He rode with Bubba's Cycling Tours and said it was a "great experience" and was glad they were "in the right place at the right time" to help out the animal.

Comments