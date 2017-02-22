TripAdvisor names travelers' picks for top beaches in the world

Feb 22, 2017, 4:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay in Ecuador is a pristine area surrounded by tropical animals in their natural habitats.TripAdvisor
Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay in Ecuador is a pristine area surrounded by tropical animals in their natural habitats.

Travel website TripAdvisor has released its 2017 Travelers' Choice award for the best beaches in the U.S. and around the world.

According to the site's press release, the list is determined based on "the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period."

1. Baia do Sancho, Brazil

PHOTO: With over 5,800 reviews on TripAdvisor, Baia do Sancho, Brazil is the travelers’ pick for number one beach in the world.TripAdvisor
With over 5,800 reviews on TripAdvisor, Baia do Sancho, Brazil is the travelers’ pick for number one beach in the world.

TripAdvisor says that this beach is beautiful to visit year-round, and lists it as the top attraction in the Fernando de Noronha area of Brazil.

2. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

PHOTO: The runner-up for best beach in the world, reviewers say Grace Bay is great for families and couples.TripAdvisor
The runner-up for best beach in the world, reviewers say Grace Bay is great for families and couples.

From snorkeling to parasailing to private fishing trips, Grace Bay has plenty to do, and is listed as the No. 1 place to visit on the Providenciales island of the Turks and Caicos.

3. Eagle Beach, Aruba

PHOTO: TripAdvisor reviewers described Eagle Beach, Aruba as quiet and serene, with few crowds.TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor reviewers described Eagle Beach, Aruba as quiet and serene, with few crowds.

Beautiful sunsets and white sand are frequently mentioned in the nearly 6,000 TripAdvisor reviews of this beach, located on Aruba's northern coast.

4. Playa Paraiso, Cuba

PHOTO: Playa Paraiso is ranked the No. 1 place to visit on the entire resort island of Cayo Largo, Cuba.TripAdvisor
Playa Paraiso is ranked the No. 1 place to visit on the entire resort island of Cayo Largo, Cuba.

One TripAdvisor reviewer described this beach, located on the southern coast of Cayo Largo, as "picture perfect in every way."

5. Siesta Beach, Florida

PHOTO: Siesta Beach, Florida is perfect for those who want to hit one of TripAdvisor’s top beaches without leaving the U.S.TripAdvisor
Siesta Beach, Florida is perfect for those who want to hit one of TripAdvisor’s top beaches without leaving the U.S.

Running nearly the length of Florida's Siesta Key, reviewers say this beach is perfect for long walks or bike rides, or simply lounging under an umbrella.

6. La Concha Beach, Spain

PHOTO: The best time to visit Spain’s La Concha Beach, according to TripAdvisor, is from June to September.TripAdvisor
The best time to visit Spain’s La Concha Beach, according to TripAdvisor, is from June to September.

In the busy resort town of San Sebastian, visitors can escape to La Concha Beach and relax by the sea while still remaining close to the hustle and bustle.

7. Playa Norte, Mexico

PHOTO: Boat rides and local bars are some of the perks reviewers enjoyed at Playa Norte, Mexico.TripAdvisor
Boat rides and local bars are some of the perks reviewers enjoyed at Playa Norte, Mexico.

Located on Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico, one reviewer said this serene beach has "water so blue, it makes the sky look pale."

8. Radhanager Beach, India

PHOTO: From November to April is the best time to visit Radhanagar Beach in India, according to TripAdvisor.TripAdvisor
From November to April is the best time to visit Radhanagar Beach in India, according to TripAdvisor.

"Mesmerizing," "superb" and "breathtaking" are all words TripAdvisor reviewers used to describe Radhanager Beach. Located on Havelock Island, this beach has waters perfect for swimming.

9. Elafonissi Beach

PHOTO: More than 7,000 TripAdvisor reviewers had relaxing experiences at Elafonissi Beach in Greece.TripAdvisor
More than 7,000 TripAdvisor reviewers had relaxing experiences at Elafonissi Beach in Greece.

A trip to Greece wouldn't be complete without a stroll along the ocean, and Elafonissi Beach is an ideal choice. One reviewer even called it "the best beach in Europe."

10. Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay

PHOTO: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay in Ecuador is a pristine area surrounded by tropical animals in their natural habitats.TripAdvisor
Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay in Ecuador is a pristine area surrounded by tropical animals in their natural habitats.

This Ecuador beach gives visitors a perfect glimpse of the Galapagos Islands with abundant wildlife and untouched nature, along with activities like kayaking and snorkeling.