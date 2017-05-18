Twin sisters in Brazil will celebrate their 100th birthday later this month and to mark the momentous occasion, a photographer captured them in a whimsical photo shoot.

Camila Lima, of Cariacica, Brazil, told ABC News that she heard about Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi after seeing a report on her local news.

Camila Lima Photography

The photographer said she regularly takes photos of older couples "as a way to inspire young couples." She decided to reach out to the sisters, who live in Ibiraçu, Brazil, hoping they'd participate in a photo shoot to mark their milestone birthdays.

They immediately agreed.

Camila Lima Photography

Lima, 28, said the two-hour photo shoot on Monday included hair styling, makeup application and pink and blue matching dresses. She added that the two sisters "were all excited."

"They did everything I asked and did not complain about tiredness," the photographer said, noting that both were "very happy and satisfied" with the finished photo shoot.

Camila Lima Photography

It's a great present for the twins and their big family.

Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, while Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, according to Brazil's Gazeta News.

The twins plan to celebrate with their large family on May 20, the newspaper added.