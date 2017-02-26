5 unusual airline perks you might not know about

Sometimes things happen on planes that catch you by surprise. I’m thinking about those poor passengers boarding a United flight a couple of weeks back only to be greeted by an out-of-uniform pilot ranting away about everything from politics to divorce (before finally being ushered off the plane).

But let’s talk about happier surprises. Here are five perks offered by airlines that can be a truly pleasant surprise and may even save you a little money.

Too bad the airlines couldn’t get together and provide all these things to all passengers, but at least some are offering us something.

1. A free meal in economy

Thank you, Delta, for the return of free meals for passengers in the cheap seats. Starting March 1, economy flyers on several long-haul domestic routes will be able to enjoy such things as honey maple breakfast sandwiches, mesquite-smoked turkey combos, Mediterranean whole-grain veggie wraps or fruit-and-cheese plate. It certainly sounds tasty, but what I like most about food on long flights is that the meal helps kill the time.

2. Bidding for first class

Hawaiian Airlines has started a new program in which ticketholders can bid online to try to win a first-class seat for at a discount price. At the moment the program, called Bid Up, is only available on flights between continental North America and Hawaii, but imagine traveling first class instead of in a middle seat in coach on a long flight to Honolulu. Tip: Check out prices for first-class seats before you bid so at least you know the ballpark for prices. Maybe you’ll get lucky.

3. Free wi-fi

JetBlue brags it is the only airline with free high-speed wi-fi at every seat. The discount carrier further proclaims it offers a “robust online experience much like you would expect at home or work.” I can tell you "robust" is not how I'd describe the wi-fi offered at a cost which I have used with some other airlines. (I’ve not yet tried the JetBlue service).

This does not mean other airlines leave you hanging, entertainment-wise. Delta, for example, offers free access to a library of entertainment via its Delta Studio service which the airline says includes “300 movies, 750 TV shows, 100 foreign film titles, 2,400 songs, 18 channels of live satellite TV” and more. The service is available on almost all of Delta's flights. This service, too, may leave you wondering how that slog of a long flight just zipped along.

4. Free wine transport

Sure, you could pack a bottle of that Napa Valley sauvignon blanc in your big suitcase and hope it doesn’t break/spill/leak but there’s got to be a better way and there is. if you’re flying certain routes with Alaska Airlines, they’ll transport a whole darn case of wine for you. For free.

This could be another good reason to visit a vineyard in California, Oregon or Washington and you can learn more about this on the Alaska’s website.

5. Best freebie for uncertain travelers

Southwest continues to do the unthinkable (at least it’s unthinkable in the eyes of its competition). I’m talking about it’s no change-fee policy. Quick background: All airlines have to allow ticketbuyers 24 hours to change their ticket with no penalty, as mandated by the federal Department of Transportation. After the 24-hour grace period, making a change to a ticket can cost up to $200. But Southwest charges nothing for changes at any time, although if the price of the ticket has increased prior to your making a change, you'll have to pay the fare difference.

Rick Seaney is the CEO of FareCompare, a website that curates the best deals on flights from around the world. Any opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author.