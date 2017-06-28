Vibrant umbrella art display dazzles Sardinia visitors

Sardinia may be one of Italy's lesser-known destinations -- despite being the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea and boasting miles of beautiful beaches and rugged mountains -- but a small commune on the island has garnered worldwide attention with an inventive art display.

Every year, the council of Iglesias hangs vibrantly colored umbrellas over a street.

Not only do the multi-colored umbrellas give a whimsical feel to the road, but at noon, they cast fun shadow circles on the pavement below.

People can be seen in this video, delighting as they pass underneath the art display.

The circular-shadow-speckled road is lined with storefronts and quaint piazzas with Aragonese-style wrought-iron balconies.

Instagram is full of globetrotters enjoying the unusual umbrellas as well:

#iglesias #sardinia #umbrella #color A post shared by Francesco (@sardus_pater) on Aug 17, 2016 at 1:07pm PDT

falling in love with sardinia!!! who knew umbrellas could be so cool!!! #pula #sardinia #travelgram A post shared by Ian Erix (@ianerix) on Aug 18, 2016 at 4:39am PDT

The reasoning for the umbrellas is not known, but Iglesias is home to two niche art galleries dedicated to mining. Iglesias is surrounded by what used to be Sardinia's lead, zinc and silver mining industries and the town has two museums to the subject matter.