2nd graders bombard beloved security guard with hugs before summer

Jonathan Broadnax, the security guard at Mount Paran Christian School in Georgia, was surprised when the students smothered him with hugs on the last day of school.
0:43 | 05/26/17

Comments
Transcript for 2nd graders bombard beloved security guard with hugs before summer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

