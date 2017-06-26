93-year-old fulfills lifelong dream to ride a Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Mildred Garrison, 93, of Reidsville, North Carolina, fulfilled her lifelong dream of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on June 24.
1:15 | 06/26/17

Transcript for 93-year-old fulfills lifelong dream to ride a Harley-Davidson motorcycle
