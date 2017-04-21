Air Force mom surprises son at minor league ballgame

More
Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgina Walton, who was home from deployment, surprised her son Brody at the Charleston RiverDogs game April 20.
1:03 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Air Force mom surprises son at minor league ballgame
Has this amazing. After another surprising because women Wear the grand. Finale. Yeah. He has no idea. Okay. Adding that it doesn't write them. Right they get it back to him. Are you feeling good right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46940151,"title":"Air Force mom surprises son at minor league ballgame ","duration":"1:03","description":"Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgina Walton, who was home from deployment, surprised her son Brody at the Charleston RiverDogs game April 20.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/air-force-mom-surprises-son-riverdogs-baseball-game-46940151","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.