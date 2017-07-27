-
Now Playing: Bride Hitchhikes to Her Own Wedding After Limo Gets Flat Tire
-
Now Playing: Toddler thought bride was the real-life princess from her 'favorite book'
-
Now Playing: Grandpa who eats Whataburger every day surprised for 80th birthday by employees
-
Now Playing: Alfred Angelo seamstress rescues wedding gowns for brides
-
Now Playing: Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death
-
Now Playing: Time lapse: Stunning starry skies over Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Great American eclipse sparks tourism boom
-
Now Playing: Carbon monoxide poses risks for boaters
-
Now Playing: Hospital celebrates baby boom after Cubs' World Series win
-
Now Playing: How to bling out your child's backpack this school year
-
Now Playing: All the different ways you can fail a handshake
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Back-to-school bargains
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 7 injured after incident at Ohio State Fair
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 7 injured, after incident on ride at Ohio State Fair
-
Now Playing: Ohio State Fair ride incident leaves one dead, multiple injured
-
Now Playing: NFL player Lucky Whitehead says he was 'angry,' 'blindsided' after being released by Dallas Cowboys
-
Now Playing: Newly released video shows inmates escaping jail
-
Now Playing: New developments in case where driver livestreamed deadly car crash
-
Now Playing: New TSA electronics policy announced
-
Now Playing: Family wonders if daughter's death is due to tainted alcohol