Transcript for Alfred Angelo seamstress rescues wedding gowns for brides

Wheels turning and O'Brien OK what do we do man. What's the next step in a vacant okay first things that just makes you have all mammals. You know these girls were frantic. Trying to find out where their dresses learn. Parents here's they're just so grateful. Did they haven't now. And the moms are like you are my favorite thing. Among don't I'm supposed to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.