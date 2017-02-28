Baby panda twins venture out for the first time

More
Seven-month-old panda twins venture out for the first time under the watchful eye of their mother at the Zoo Vienna SchÃ¶nbrunn.
1:51 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby panda twins venture out for the first time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45810104,"title":"Baby panda twins venture out for the first time","duration":"1:51","description":"Seven-month-old panda twins venture out for the first time under the watchful eye of their mother at the Zoo Vienna SchÃ¶nbrunn.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-panda-twins-venture-time-45810104","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.