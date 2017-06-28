Transcript for Barbecue grilling tips for Fourth of July parties

Hey guys I'm eighties he's racked milky and and then for fourth of July right now what I think what the July. Acting food I think loft parties I think Pyongyang's in my Tom. And so what we're going to do today is we are here at the institute of culinary education. In downtown Manhattan. And to go over. Some grilling tips some preparations for Europe what that slimy and if you're good at every piece of what the July desserts as well some red white and blueberry action happening right here so. I want to get right to it. Let's figure out how to actually cook a real looking real meal you guys let's get real right now let's bring in Robert Ramsey he's a chef instructor. Ice at the inner it's good culinary education thank you. Part of the gun they hear nothing but come on back to us we reached spoken once before. He taught me how not to cut my fingers off with a knife. And they were taken up an absolutely today we're gonna go from next skills and to actually grilling and cooking some you don't have we will ultimately get to you that yet. Excellent now when you do look good summer meal when your get out your grill in your backyard. What are the types of foods that you finder REZ. Go Tuesday that anybody can. So today we'll or going to be doing is dealing with. A whole cuts of proteins because I think those are the easiest place to start. And we're gonna talk about some tips on how to avoid the problems that commonly played chefs or home cooks when there. Working with the grill like. Having there is stick to the grill trying to get there is this proper role marks knowing when a steak is done when it's over booklets undercooked trying to avoid all of those problems. How to rest your meets all of those things that are had a kind of improved the finish up. And Roberts gonna help us make. Cornucopia. Of meets here you guys gonna have a lot a lot of protein in front of us in just a few minutes we've got a few right here Robertson what Rea. We do OK so you're on my rate we have revise state does that really nice Hewitt covered by. That's probably going to be coming in at over how. Our incidents of really be cut probably something here share. And on the left we've got a couple salmon steaks. Really nice Simmons thinks that we're gonna grow up. And we'll spend a little but the time. Focusing on how this techniques are going to be different and how they're going to be similar depending on that such things are reeling. And then last over here we've got some chicken that is marinated. With some herbs. We've got. Olive oil we've got lemon juice we've guy. Press Chile is we've got parsley. Nasal. And a little bit of a Reagan oh. In there are all kind of mixed up and we opened that in the merited about an hour ago and all the senses working you guys because you're already seeing this I'm already smelling summit and I can feel the heat's. I'm my pack right now I'm salute him if Ellis are right so we're working at a gas grill today whether you're gas rhetorical moment if it doesn't make much of a difference in terms of that. The key that this is that we need to start hop. OK now we don't necessarily have to have everything grilled on high the entire way from start to finish. But in order to keep those protein from the into the grill in order to get those all important cross hatch pearl marks we gotta start with high. Here's the thing I would assume Atlantic and a piece of salmon. But I am I really. Wind down the temperature you know I don't want to stick too much it's gonna get all nasty and thrown on the hop group you're saying it's just the op. Just the opposite we want to start out on a hot grill and then we're gonna we're gonna look at our salmon guarantees second forget that on the grill. But we're also trying to you. Get that nice high heat so that we get normalization on the surface. Our eight. And we create basically a senior on the grill and when we get that's here it's gonna release from the girl that we put on a unreal that's not hot. All it's gonna do is to sit there and esteem and just stick to the no crave meets today that is not what we're looking the goal at least that's the eagle eye to let's start with that with the rabbi. We ever reply here and one of the keys to this is that I think in this out of the refrigerator at a time. OK now I'm not saying put it in your backyard next to the grill in a hundred degree heat in July and let it cook in the saw. But I am saying let it sit on your counter for maybe an hour. 45 minutes something like that to let it come up to room temperature Earl. And the reason for this is that it's gonna cook much more evenly if it if we don't have to raise the heat that's much effect so. Before we get on the grill we want to make sure that's nice and and warm or room temperature. Our eight and then we're gonna season it and I think a lot of people are surprised by how much salt that we're gonna use here. But he taken from a small sample. I'd steal that I'm gonna put a lot of back in. One thing to notice here. You're never gonna see a chef uses salt shaker that say first let's and it's have a big. Bowl of softened its worth vulnerable that's because they can use my hands to feel it and figure out exactly how much salt and whoever's going on today on the okay. They were gonna take our pepper mill good about a pepper on this guy. Our eight. You both sides good about a salt pepper. It and that I've gotten neutral Kendall oil here and I'm just the tiniest bit of right and just kind of rubbed out right into the surface of the state. Or it. Basically this is gonna keep this from sticking to the grill this provides a little barrier that between them and the real itself so that it comes up Tyson Wheatley and it's also gonna help promote those nice. Beautiful tree or rural. And this might be obvious. Seasons. Shas bites you're keeping all the facts on you know cutting I think we're not gonna Germany battle they're now we make from a little offer this and we get a slice of that service. But for now we're gonna keep that because as that that renders little bits of that are gonna drip down into the real. And they're gonna hit. The flame and they're gonna make a little bit of smoke and a little bit ajar and they're gonna help to the labor. That's one of the nice labor aspects that you get from the grill tar flavor comes from some of that rendered perfect for a right let's get it on that. Are so the first thing we're gonna do. When I look at something I'm grilling I always finds kind of visual indicator. Something that's kind of unique about it arts and Fuhrman use this point as my visual indicator and amity is what we call at 10 o'clock 2 o'clock map. Our it so when I put this ought to I want this point I want to facing towards 10 o'clock. Back more towards that corner of exactly aren't right their in the middle of the real lesson. Our it now this 10 o'clock 2 o'clock method where that's gonna do is make sure that. I get those grill marks on their nice and evenly. If I start out at 10 o'clock with every single thing I put on the grill that I always know that emirates dating it to do. And that's gonna answer if that nice. That nice cross hatch pattern and so they and so we're really gonna rotate this as we continue to sort of get his remarks absolutely not we gotta give it a little bit of time here because there's a really really big. Under state OK so we're gonna let that go and we'll get the senate started and then we'll come back and and worry about in his remarks master of timing you guys I'm master of timing right here with the that'll be all right. I would we got him OK first salmon what we're gonna do is we're gonna aim to find the hottest part of the girl that we possibly can. OPEC. We won medium hot for our stake went nice hot but we're not too worried about it sticking right it's a little more forgiving that are salmon now. Our salmon we wanna go to the hottest part of the real Sam very nervous about the salmon from my Allen stickiness. Experiences that the works. Absolutely and I think that's really really comment. And a couple things to remember same thing with our state I gotta pull these out maybe 1520 minutes before rated well let them warmup pool. It is gonna help permit nice evening for you think that this like. If the senator is is very very coldly right out of the refrigerator. And I have to warm it up until it's go the route you know medium rare for my stake or medium for my salmon something like that that I might have to raise the temperature from. 35 degrees to a 135 years I got an 800 degree change. In that process the outside of my book. Okay now play raise that up to 75. I pretty much cut down almost in half. Right so much less likely to burn the outside. So whether it's state project in her fish or whatever opportunities you're looking if you bring it up to room temperature before you cook it much less likely to burn the outside before the enzymes. If you're just joining us by the management we're here at the institute culinary education mrs. Roberts he's our chef. We got some steak on the ground right now we're back to its salmon and at the end of all this without a beautiful mountain needs for your fourth of July parties so that's coming up right now. OK so the Sammons gonna go on and what we're gonna do is use our grilling zone so I don't know if you're going to be able to see this on camera but I've got my grill set up. Kind of progressively from hottest which is all the way over. And then moving down to lower temperature you out you actually get the dial sort of one after the other IQ and if you're working on a charcoal grill that's what I work on it home. I build all my charcoal on one side of the grill and then just a few Burt Katz on the other side so that I've got a nice hot and first hearing marketing making those acts patterns and a much cooler side. Where I can sort of allow my meets the finished roasting without such intense. Direct heat on laying out your chest board king salmon. Are right let's get this on here so I know just based on the setup that my hottest zones going to be over here. Are your gonna put this down. You want to hear that's sizzle all right yeah that's important. Our it. Unit as some that's it smelling RN. Are at the other thing that's really important with this now if I go to try and move this right now. What I'm gonna do is rip the salmon I'm gonna have sticking gonna have problems to you saying avoid the temptation of peeking under you know are you sticking. No peeking let it be absolutely let it be that's that's the number one problem I think people have. So what we're gonna do it we're gonna take a parrot tongs and we're gonna vary gently. We're gonna give it a minute and that we're gonna very gently just take a little. And if it doesn't move on its. That it's not ready that the technical term jiggle that's that I think so I think authorities. Pirates of organ at. OK maybe it will wiggle wiggle at all and if it still stuck then we let the salmon tell us. OK it's gonna release itself we're gonna let it do work well. It's OK so let's let's that a look at our state and then we'll see if we can move that salmon yet or we need to get little or act on yet let's check this day. We're in the we use trustee Tom I've got songs for my state now taught horseback to a perfectly acceptable here. Well gotta give at a check you can see we've got really nice girl mark was. There. Are so we've got. Just the lines rate and we're going back across much better now remember that tenants you so we're looking it and let's go. It that's worth at 2 o'clock this is why you were paying attention of the angles this is why he set up the chest what you can look Smart. Funny your friends on what exactly exactly got to have his pupil remarks otherwise that doesn't sound right. What's the point. Arts or gonna come over here and we're going to be very gentle. I ever went on down Obama now. Watch this see how that moves on its no problem that needs work. Here I find that. This fact that this spatula is a little more gentle said the state it's pretty resilient right is the big hunger red meat I'm not so worried about. But my fish is much much more delicate right it's gonna cook more quickly. I'm more worried about sticking sought to use that this bats it's a much more gentle. Gentle soul it's one of the vessels in the kitchen or uses all the time. I know it's called this bats but it's really versatile for just about anything are not just this where it we're gonna get in there. Our it and I'm just gonna show you guys we've got those nice grill marks on there but the same thing right 10 o'clock hour moving to 2 o'clock. Particulate matter. You are that's getting notices nice beautiful girl marks now again if I had taken this and that I put it on the cool side in my grill. What I'm an end up with is about to salmon that stuff. I really important that you wanna be working with the hottest party here real work with Sam and as you start with an extraordinarily clean Grail in action that's part yeah that is absolutely key. We wanna be making sure that we're always keeping our real very clean and high he does help promote that because it burns off any sort of residue that you might from the last time you grilled. So I recommend. Firing up your grill early. Closing the cover right if you're working on a home girl you may have a live. Right. And you'll notice that we don't have that here that's because. You really don't wanna be cooking with the league clothes when your real aren't there really sort of defeats the EU. The idea that concept of actually grilling which is that we only have heat source coming from one way which is polite he's been essentially what you clothes that thing it just becomes an oven yet they were resting. Right we do you have some smoke we have some chart we have some other stuff going on but primarily what we're doing it when is resting and real. Art so it's important we keep it uncovered. So that we get that nice directly instead of that ambient heat cooking it from our. Let's go ahead and retain our state. Nice obviously there. Errors are perpendicular angle is against not you would never use geometry again expecting him. Exactly are and let's go ahead and rotate our salmon as well remember that our Sammons going to be a little bit quicker than our state will be. RAC can see no sticking it all comes right up from the guerrilla tactic in this. Tip it over. Okay. And we've got a nice beautiful you've been cross cross hatching just because we use that 10 o'clock and 2 o'clock my question you're dealing with these big hunks and salmon and state to get worried that eventually. You know it's really crispy blackened crust on the outside looks beautiful it's it's going to be wrong means absolutely and that's a really great question and that's the reason for cool slightly room. Right it was a we've got a hot side and a cool side for a reason. When I'm happy with the chart when where. When we're thinking of this looks really good we've got a lot of charm got good remarks. We've got that nice crispy batter on the edge got all that stuff in excess. A state really good then we're gonna move it over here. And we're gonna let it come up to its desired it is temperatures that maybe you like your steak medium. Well I like my state media camera like a heart column and I go medium rare but but yeah I'd look for sake of our bodies are way over here is where we're gonna finish that off and we're gonna determine that Douglas and at all that's nothing here. OK so once we got our marks we're just gonna take this guy. Flight over there and you'll notice immediately there's let's play it Lara. There's less going on this is gonna really help us this move we bring bring stick up to the desired temperature in the world. We can do the same thing with the salmon let's just kill process on the other side there's planes hitting your finger. I yet that's on of this if you hazards of the trade right now. Yeah this but I don't even notice. But these are looking good we're gonna let that finished let's put our chicken and some veggies on the grill I promise you guys meet what it we got more me more let's get sick. So. With a ticket office that techniques are the same but what I've done here because the chicken is inherently a little less flavorful. It is then maybe it's salmon or state would be we've got to a merit it on here lots of herbs garlic lemon juice olive oil and a good about a salt and pepper in the narrative. Our exodus RD season ready to go and I've got to cuts here and and the main reason that I want to talk about the chicken. Is to talk about the difference between the two cut so the first one we have. This is our. Chicken breasts right skinless but unless this is sort of the standard thing that you're gonna find at the supermarket. It's Salinas got on the check in. And in my opinion it's the least flavorful as well zydeco Carter becomes easier to cook it's gonna cook the quickest that anything on the chip. I and that's because of that to lean ratio when it's really leave when there's not a lot of fat and cut. Be it speeds up looking. Okay that kind of axes and insulator in the closing costs are so we're gonna get this guy on here we're gonna use the same method rated comedy is the point. To determine my 10 o'clock come back over to my 2 o'clock. The other piece Michigan and I having here is my chicken buys. Our that we get. That sticking. Us it's again I hear and the chicken breast is going to be that this is dark now everybody's heard that term right dark meets again. What we're referring to is that it has higher. Not a usage the muscle tissue gets used more and that it has a higher about a fat. One reason why preferred this cut over the over the press is that this is this you know on ticket. I scanned absolutely his skin is gonna get a little bit more crispy it's gonna develop a little bit more flavor and when we flip this over to finish it. We're gonna let. Juices in the skin sort of rendered out and vote and sort of flavor the rest of them that. Here's a question for you discuss them Phelan as he put my hands right now yeah if you haven't tempered if you have a thermometer. If you're working with your charcoal grill your Weber grill in your backyard very accurate picture. At your local park for your holiday part of her how can you actually tell how so a lot of us just do this just by the by holding her hand if you can't hold your hand six inches. Then it's hot and all right so without six inches right. No way Democrat okay. And then in terms of determining the done this in the meets themselves. I would recommend buying and instantly kilometer there really an expensive. I've got one right here. If you haven't seen this before it was foolish to think that's. Tickets are doing using the touch about that right I'm burning your fingers Bret Bret exactly so this guy is that is really the tool for the job and this is one of the biggest mistakes they see who will make. They come in from the top. Okay to get their read on their state. Now what's happening here is and most likely you're going QG and I've actually reading the temperature degree. On the real go right through they're going right through that things are so. That way to you wanna do this is always in from the side of your eye at a pace organ go into the side. We're gonna aim for the debts that are and that's gonna give them with accurate reading of what internal temperature on that it's. Okay. What we're looking for and a perfect world is about a 125 degrees for medium. Right we're gonna pull that off the grill or to get something I'll carry over cooking that's actually gonna make it a little bit. And that's because the surface he has to redistribute when we take off. Remember atomic 500 acres grill. OK so the surface of the stake is going to be much hotter in the inside the state so we cool it down that he has the dissipate and some of its gonna closets view here you girl. The fighting is the institute of culinary education is really cute Smart. Leave your Nolan thinks about surface area temperature that's right aren't wearing attorneys we got cross that's on our ticket now as well. And I'd stay. Is exactly were we won it. Which pretty amazing. So this is the next really important tip when your grilling of ritzy. This guy right here this is not a resting era are a we. We always rest our ratings on Iraq there's a few reasons why we do this. The first one is that if we put this directly on the cutting or directly on the chopping block her directly in a man. What's gonna happen is. A whole lot of juices are going to sort of settle on the bottom and all that work we put into getting a crispy crust and that nice chart that's all gonna go. Or is gonna get rinse off that. By the juices are the other reason is it would like good. Air circulation so that this doesn't over cooked in its entries right because just like we talked about it's gonna continue to carry over in terms of cooking. Once it comes off the grill. So we put on Iraq and we get air circulation going around that's gonna help stop the cooking process and that's that's the one who doesn't look that expensive that you're saying as the one who would you please. No it's not certainly not expensive you can go to any sort of you know kitchen supply store and you can get one of these for next to nothing and you'll use it for every. Really really useful and underrated. Kitchen tool and my students and I were bringing off from each and then you promised you the national meats and vegetables absolutely we've got a few vegetables let's just put these real quick. It's it is nice cross notches on our ticket as well. Again using that same method that we it's okay. You just joining us by anyway so we're here at the Internet the it's the culinary education here Manhattan. Salmon chicken yet be now chef Robert Ramsey is gonna give us the lowdown on some of these that he spree with a lie about. Our it. So today have an assortment of vegetables we've got zucchini we've got summer squash we've got red onions green peppers. And we've marinated them. In the same Merritt at we use our ticket that was emblematic industry case it was a pain you're absolutely it's out leverage its olive oil garlic parsley. Little bays a little Reagan how easy yeah any herbs you have from and that it's pot. You need a little city need to make your marriage work rights that we use lemon juice you could use vinegar you use a little why. Be creative with its absolutely. There's no right way to do it the key to good marinade is that you need a city as long as you have your good to go. Great effect so one thing it is important to note I need I mention that I use the same merited for the vegetables just not. This simple man. Right we don't want to combine our raw chicken are wrong. There's less active with Russia and with everything touching but it's absolutely see you ought to go ahead and just make your veritable and then split between the items they are going to be. Our. So we're gonna get these guys on here and I've I've found that one of the biggest problems that people have with. Drilling vegetables at home is that they tend to under real them. So we really want to let the smoky flavor and a penetrate into the vegetable. And one of the ways to promote this is to make sure that your mayor and it has a little bit. Something that he had OK so in this case we use a little bit of well. Now I use an air risk of doing it too long and it it animal tests on Ian and then just I hope we hear you aren't your grill is high enough that you don't have to worry about the soggy part to keep it higher yet exact time and again if there if they're getting too crisp on the outside. Before they're done on the inside that we you know we just slider and ever the cool side of the real it's really really helpful to have. Think of it just like in your in your stove indoors where you might have. A Bernard that you can adjust immediately to get different from high although it out to well you can't do that on the wrong right. It's hard to change the temperature quickly so on the grow what we wanted to do was have a hot and tropical zone and then move the food. Citizens as opposed to changing the temperature through comedy that's what she's okay. Than last time you teach me how to Dyson and in this time nice thick slices is it absolutely I licked at the onions really nice and thick because. Onions are full of natural servers are it and so we cut that really thick we allow lots and lots of time for the kind of formalize and concentrate and the flavor to go from. That kind of sharp raw onion flavor that really nice we put them. I so we got these festivals I hate to rush you a long but through the magic of television. It looks like might actually be killed or taken a lot of this I think cell I think we can probably. And get some of the stuff on the plate and we'll take a look and give it for a regret our. Two guys we've got our salmon we've got our chicken we've. Got our our big beautiful sirloin here and right now chef Robert is gonna show it's the end result of all of this now we also have. And I guess. You give us a little tell us quickly got very very quickly so we basically have its tributaries sauce Sox yeah. Again how he does look extra and see Patrick what the July party pants absolutely ended the nice thing about the sauces because with virtually anything so. I picked the sauce that it because we're grilling chicken. We're grilling salmon we're grilling vegetables. And we're grilling steak and secretary is perfect for every last one of those effect so all we're doing here. I've got this bowl of mixed serves about parsley I've got oregano I've got lots and lots of slot throw and look I didn't even bother to take the stems away no worries that. What I am worried about is making surrogate the dirt. So Rutgers knowledge better make tree watch him salon turned notoriously dirty when it comes and so just picture you being lazy and apparently exactly. Our stuff and in the food processors I've got garlic shallots and red Filipino peppers. Gun right and is now RA. Little bit of vinegar. Heard a government pesto you can do this little bit assault. Little bit of pepper. Against the small handful of it's gonna make it a decent amount of sauce here but let's go ahead of fire this up. A little more vinegar and there just to get the machine spinning. Our and we don't want to break up that herb mixture were making a really kind of thick Kirby. Sauce here that. It was really just bring in some freshness to the richness of our our grilled meats and things like that. Our eight. And is gonna drizzle little oil and it's important that you drizzle then so that we don't get a big oil slick on the top we want to make nice. Sort of a balsam fight sauce here. The what the final taste of this. This is an asset. Acidic very very brash. Kind of hurt me with that night's fight from the raw garlic a little bit of bite from those peppers a little spicy again we're looking to cut through that on something like. A big fat real revise something that's gonna give some short distance. Depth of flavor all its can't cheese steak and potatoes eight spice it up. Are so. I guess that it now wants to make sure that were looking good that we're gonna have a tough moral element that silences totally ready to go. Are an excellent. All right. That is what we're looking at here you can see we wanna chunky it's kind of a pest that we consistency. We you can see all that fresh herbs gonna give that a smelling and it tells me there. Now rated titles like summer. All the oil could smell vinegar you can smell that's the launchers yeah absolutely it's super super fresh and it's really to cut through the richness and and some of the state in and salmon and things like. Fresh hammered and a man. Are at. So I think our states. Whereas let's set up dribble it out on top. Got some salmon Walt put that out and that I want to try that you chicken side by side the rest in the eye and you can tell me what you think about the didn't yet know it reading. We're definitely. Do not word. That's the are. If this guy all the way. We start right we're gonna hurt his back in history this first second. Right thing goes then what we're doing that we're gonna figure they. And we're gonna slates that now. When you're slicing its stake you always going to be slicing across the rainy season is there's lines right in there on that state sure they aren't so we're gonna come across this direction. I so that we flights right across the angle users to. So that angle actually really makes each and each individual but more and act now elegantly it is looks cool. You know it does look great right but it also does help make you buy more tender by going across. The grade so. Basically what's happening is by but it with a grain it's going to be stretchy and Q&A bike across its going to be nights and it's a good rule of thumb regardless of the they hear that your work. Beacon of sounds. Nice a deal that's right that's right because keep his fingers typed in when you're slicing. Are so we've got nice beautiful. Think we're just gonna stand out our at their on the play like this. As perfect medium rare good product family style theater comes in got absolutely absolutely. Our way we'll take our freshman Roth. Drizzle are right on top. I think the pool little bit. What I fitted out this that you're looking gets an extra they're related to the thoughts but I don't want people feeling job. Exactly but I also don't want to hide how much work went into making that night star on the outside of that night's. Beautiful. Think Saturn in advance about the same type of paint mostly. That's the goal right and that's one of those advantages. Of making sure that we bring it to room temperature before reform aren't. It's gonna public look nice and evenly all the way one big blue spot that's exactly. Right exactly. So what's your thing happened back now. And you use that you're using revenue harming you grill in the backyard. And the other absolutely now again if I'm having a backyard barbecue and a bunch of people coming over I'm not so worried about certain this would. Right but maybe if I'm having a nice way to dinner Yamon after about any of it just a minute take the kill just to warm it back up. Our way and again what I what you did you hear what you what you varieties is think about how the sauce is so universal. Bankruptcies in this without everything absolutely that's why I love the sauce for grilled. It's really. It's such a stand by you can serve it with your ticket you can serve it with just grow vegetables of your vegetarian. Grilled vegetables and greater temperature going to elect overs that vehement. The exact phone exact. About you. So now we have is our grilled chicken this the breast piece and then this is the thought. So. Our we're gonna progress and the same thing we're gonna look for that grain and this is something people forget to do when they're willing to concede that green right there are. Our if I cut it along that brain that is the wrong way to cut it. Whatever to do is get something that's a little bit stream OK so let's turn it sideways rate you call it strategic and before. Are literally every night in my house so if we covered this like what we're gonna do is. It's cut it cut across that green and that is basically going to make it nice and tender suspect. So that's our goal. Our greatness can stand now. Yeah salutes a theirs or chicken breasts that's aggressive business RA and then here. We've got our chicken thigh with the spin off back so. What I wanted you here. Now one thing to remember what your chicken thighs that there is about in the RC and be careful here slicing. Our eight. And we'll put a little soft on them. Right. And works here 10 yes please RA and you can start anywhere you want but I what you did. Did to compare these things and see you notice any difference in terms of that breast vs. Hurts the thigh and all that stuff. OK so let's try out one of these pieces of god. We're thing that is that Jimmy Terry amazing. And grateful and in your its flavor now and then some nice fatty flavor that's really good. I must try to rest. Different texture of full different texture absolutely feels lighter yes. Definitely lighter definitely going to be later later factor there let's that no spin. To me a little less flavorful but also kind of light and tender and delicious and a different way. It's diet delay exactly. I've never got the salmon that we were so hard on for a little bit less time let's just peel off a little corner. Right here guys. It's up by. The again. It's a launch of comes through up so intensely its beautiful. Perfectly and by the way you guys try to slice of arrogance so that's what the inside ends up looking like right there and you could see. It's not law it's not. Fifty looking yeah. Yeah exactly but it's also not crumbling apart. Not overcoat so again bringing that that salmon up the room temperature for just a few minutes we're not talking about leaving out all day out definitely not encouraging that. Twenty minutes thirty minutes on the Keller before you grow it will really improve the finished result and now we got our state it would silence on you know authorities got denied I get the one hand absolutely. Let me describe work yet a fourth. It's this is been sitting for awhile what you're telling me it's in and that. Be it retains the key for. And you know it's also going to. It's going to benefit from sitting around for a little bit because what that does uses to redistribute. And had you been out to that it doesn't all run out on to under the plea art to letting your stakes sit for a few minutes before you slice them. Likely decrease the amount of juices that in doubt. On the cutting board or on the plate and keep more juices inside the stick its benefit its us Avery if that got the freshness. And like you said the textures so consistent throughout right absolutely does so well that we made a main course for a July 4 meal. Robert thank you so much absolutely now I promise to get dessert if you were good so move over right now. Two. We have murders are stationed right right now and we're joined by chef Jenny absurd that at any point here at the if you get culinary education and Jenny. Following that's magnificent. Meet overload. What are we gonna do right here. So we're going to do something. Eight of later and that is a lot of theories going on but we're gonna make our red light blues or star spangled Cutler's. The first ingredient isn't good with the delight colors and talk yes definitely definitely and it's you know it's it's. Summer berries are in season so its role that the first thing if you make kind of a sweet biscuit. Which will be or topping so let me go casts. And like starting from scratch would organize this it's from not act actually I trust myself entirely. So I put all the right ingredients into my path that got them all purpose flour if you want you pit mix this up and do. Happy. Hour with operatives are more are. Apple eat eat it eat at honored with a offer. And fall. Taking power. Some Shatner. You can also. And it would be more thievery. And of an actor here that's good. And that's just to get it some nice sleeper. As an anchor maintenance directly in Q now the asked her hand and armaments that were yes all died an also. Even if everything we did and it's going to go up and three and every era. And so. What ever might be there you'll write we don't. I don't know about my company is Dmitry blockbuster series at one oftentimes go back and forth back important import and and that and that acting pet which is quite an. So hired one minority it's just like me so save this three is that leader. And I'm going to pop the lid on. I just pulls this couple times to accept the right. Now I'm an open back up and take them. Small cube butter and cook this up cut at a time and it kept in the refrigerator I just pulled this out of the rituals that what they thankful. The reason being is that in order to happen it's Lee. Have separation between your talent buyer. Because the butter melts creek steam which is up on that though. And that ultimately is what creates plea he wants some soup beefing it just becomes a cake that write to you when mixing net and only get a pulse this is really really important. If you turn on you'll over processor potter and you'll have not missed what I want our son talks acts of that will remain solid it might greet those feel the power field poll that the couple pulled straight line. In this when it like the pretty powerful processors I might spot this. 45 times but at home at one wasn't quite as powerful maybe we'll eat Chinese I. Rates at the borders enacting barely tell it was ever there yet but you wanna be able to really like see that they're still not found that you can't really see it but it's like. You know healthy mix until it's like. Fifteen year coarse cornmeal. And I've got some butter now and at some but. Two at. Or this. All right in here all at once most precise pouring out of Kabul so much. And a pulp again doesn't it comes so a few more times. If you wanted to make this is savory escape again maybe take out. Eleven and an answer because that's do all the help for the bottom Alter the park free even know what happened. And the baker likes to sort of follow rules that sort of follow recipes sound I know that we are with a follow everything so exactly. You know you just use it to happen he can be created act acting out like are you got permission Jeff Jen thank you back. That went. I come together. And I can just grab it. And asked about the you can still see they're still sounds about it at a police tax and so it doesn't need to be one solid ball just. Look at all do you not believe that yes the crumble is good and all the flower looks hike but still looks hotter weight off once spent our and it that's dot. All you're gonna do now here is wrapped up tightly and refrigerate at border ourselves to get it a little hole. So you would do little group preparation at a time you could make this month. A day spring if you want Nancy and recap. At talent in the guys are refrigerated all of them that Scott Brown I think that we're gonna take offense. And we are going to you. Give ourselves a little bit of room. We'll start rolling at the height of the doubt. That and you have Estes units at a rolling in that you like that if people know I like rolling pin about scandals but. What every thing besides a paper towel you. That's exactly exactly the wine bottle mattered okay this is the favorite but what are the most favorite things about my job is that we to throw flower and that what you're gonna grab it generous pinch of flour. And that matters at known and thirty count but does that act or able. You're gonna palette like that don't like your. Now player can't activist currently. My attitude and that's what I eighths. The little name literally everywhere you drop flower like that yup lots and lots of our is very. So he could barely even see it in its very. So. I've got it yes it is apparent threat. Him. Are you limited. Michael low lumpy at a news frankly. I. A general snake. You know seven are without. Power are out. The more our. When you throw like that in just as much like possibly. Just. Stick it to skits you do it through right. Now let's get a little flower picture thought sticky. And it. And rolled out. Unions at times I had a quick things which I'm getting everything stuck to him. To the table cutting board you will you. Don't eat your Joseph moving right now every time I over the surface area I doubt that's why. And it sticks and eat mark Lowry doesn't stick. That's a constant. Back and forth. Don't worry about rolling it perfectly and making it absolutely anything me I mean it's it's and I rectangle square but mrs. A freak accident. Just pictured and if that happened we are appealing Phidget spinners forget those and just start working with no bright spot with Natalie. And at that that the New York this does he have a cut out Sam's starts some star issued. So poetic so you you let it get at least a case he put up flower there. You come over here. Are we. The yeah I. You know we're mixed bear eats. One mobile app are due Mary. Our belief that attic Blackberry. Other bowl ads hours robberies and rats are you any there if you want you could mix these all together but if you want to keep it radically new. The outlook that helpful that the supreme. I mean it's very. Mitnick a little bit and you sicker and Mike. A little bit of cornstarch which help get the liquid at the beacon theories as they cook released a lot. A little bit he substitute with our record start just a matter networks are. To believe something like her whenever he's out. And get this. Us at a here. In the red ball. Attackers and apple an addict Arnold's of threw it right there Rick tosses around us. Hands. Up at nights and holiday it sweeter. Hat and you let this sit for a little while and mastery if you want or you can does. Mix that avenue that right away it's not a big deal. But what I'm really must be looking for a to think you should that. Cornstarch. Heidrick I don't wanna see any like big clumps support start. That's good enough for me and mastery by the way we all know at this of course but. NASA rate means mastery basically means helping pull out the use of the pullout the don't think it's like the cold version of breezing so like sitting in its own juices and sugar is what creates. Masri sent to add. At some sugar to something it'll pull out. The sugars in the Jesus out of the prayer. Content term most must yummy than it did before right thing to it does her mostly using used for free crap are somewhat the same stop. Checker. Like checker courts are. And it. I'll make that there. Oh no. I'm not cornstarch. Or shook her like checker checker fault it's. Can beat it may easing varies. You picked off you know you're raspberry by shortly after my good man don't ask about vary greatly don't really eat lecture they're super sneaky or if you. Haven't been out doing it. I write about. I probably to ever. Are gonna come fineness agreement that out of there that's right but very little bit more sugar to taste and pictures like it but it's what you want and now if you don't like a lot of security just like after all sweetness and Mary's that's. And just a little bit of use and that means. And their for the seat that they that this that's when an act that's. And then he watches. Or pick out seats taking apathy even worth. It. And you don't. All the cars that don't usually use to some of those techniques. That are obsolete things right it's usually kind of when a cook. Absolutely. We pretty much have art filling. Will fill up. All over the place. So you want to fill these really fall. And I really really fault because what's gonna happen is as they'd be. They're gonna kind of lose some of their ball you. Right up had a soft then and collapse. So I don't have this gleeful I had it like just a little. Less than full you'll see with our finished ones. That they might only halfway fault that they can't settle their fireworks and light you know big hot dogs and hamburgers like things are being right exactly so you know. You can have it like. Just slightly mound it. Story we'll do a couple is. It's really get there if you have loads of liquid. Hanging out durable because maybe let it sit mastery pearl I'll pass a hot look disputes that work out cat rate. Then you what it is gonna leave that behind which is why it's hot it's not using it actually could either that or else you might happen at the little tease you. Mostly again you're innocent that would theories they just. To let off. So you're marble U. Could take everything I have not facility when it is with insulin for it it. But we wouldn't get it there are those who believe there means. We're talking now for the July red white and blue but. Really he you can do this for many after he can do with cherries and peaches and apples and pears this is the cobbler. And now aren't we have a red and a blue and white barely. Our white cops that's very simple hop on the sheets Friday. Because these are gonna drift below and it ain't so definitely to make them. Enough as a precaution rate that you might align with our paper last scrubbing later. It can start again I I knew I did this for reasons best there app and cash that. Now one more right here. And it's. As at last our ride there. Al have a little extra butter milk if you were using whole milk or what every disease that. And just brush it right up top you can be pretty generous. Apple service area at about threatening. Note that what's gonna do what might it might have brought this is gonna help and give it a nice bit of color. And think for anything for highs for whatever yeah. Brush and watch you know I could whisk global tag for this I'm using eggs anywhere else so why Everett an egg just so. You can use cream. That that she mixing your biscuits butter milk milk whenever. An and at least for the July what a little bit of sparkle ray are sparklers at an. And it takes sugar in the raw. Sprinkle battle over the top outbreak at the and that's what happening to you is take. Late EU summit crispy biscuit that very soft soft fruit and get some things but at a practice currently but it's and it just. But you can skip one. He's gonna go any Abbott and able eight at three degrees for about twenty minutes each team it until they get nice deep golden collar. You can actually book and see this one go by Kyle. And then from mayor. There bubbling at the fruits bubbling and it's kind of dripping its diet you fight your biscuits are really nice golden. But you don't see any bubbling of fruit drop the temperature to 300. And give them like another easy ten more minutes to let the free catch up because especially if you haven't a deep ram it can't. If it's a little bit more shallow the biscuit and that there might be got at the same time Max and relax at turning it down not burn. They're gonna go from really dark golden brown paper in. Quite like the captain decided to sit there watch yeah I yet like a watch TV sound a Pacman. Parts of the colony out. We'll bake that. And then again. Had. Doritos ignore it yeah let us. We have our biggest product. Here regalia let's begin let's bring Iran to the camera here you have to go into remember ever hear us and we have hard. The stars are red stars and to really really make sure that we have all our collars. So bud Reagan tax and an end but. Wrap our whipped cream. So there's a little better sicker. In the this gets there's sugar in the fruits so I did not at any cigarettes but it just panic about some bounty forgetting and then. A little ballot you can always. But it right manner so mean you can still see here. Your star. But it's a problem exceeded story more right there is great right right so we got these little guys. Yes that is that's what they're fellows like these. Here. Blueberries Sharif the very guy I'm so glad you asked Lou varied now you are. Thank you so much and the Mets edged ideal to you think one dreaded that's a reality of that so that separated quite nicely. Excellent we got this. Her eight. Not an individual applicants you can enter your own mind go along with the guys are so yeah. It will get dental partners going on so I continually you can you can make this and like hell. A regular eking and it's spread out your fruit cup lots of stars kind of overlap that and bake it might take a little log. We agree with that that the verdict on me. I think it's guide but I also made at yeah a little guy and I will think you so much for showing us that in fact let's get our whole team here. This again the institute of culinary education. Here in New York we got though we got the proteins we get the savory we get this week we get the tarts thinking that so much for being with us chuck Roberts of Jenny. And heating gets to have some two and that's it for us I'm bright note you guys we will see you next time after the fourth of July after I hope you've made some village justices CNET.

