Bear climbs up family's Massachusetts deck

More
A family receives a visit from a curious black bear that climbed up their backyard deck and sniffed around before climbing back down.
0:57 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear climbs up family's Massachusetts deck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48601144,"title":"Bear climbs up family's Massachusetts deck","duration":"0:57","description":"A family receives a visit from a curious black bear that climbed up their backyard deck and sniffed around before climbing back down.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bear-climbs-familys-massachusetts-deck-48601144","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.