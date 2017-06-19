Bioluminescent algae create dazzling display

Bloom of bioluminescent algae stuns beachside residents in South Australia, creating a dazzling blue glow in the water.
0:50 | 06/19/17

Transcript for Bioluminescent algae create dazzling display
