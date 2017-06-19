-
Now Playing: IED detection dog, Marine Corps handler reunite
-
Now Playing: Bioluminescent algae create dazzling display
-
Now Playing: Sharks take fish from fishermen
-
Now Playing: Server boasts epic balance skills
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old finds out he's going home from hospital
-
Now Playing: Goats mow lawn under bridge in Washington
-
Now Playing: Students use kites to help teacher propose
-
Now Playing: Georgia teen, 19, builds custom backyard roller coaster over 5 years
-
Now Playing: Police departments battle in dance-off
-
Now Playing: Woman's ad for her lost 'jerk' cat in North Carolina goes viral
-
Now Playing: Sharks surround kayakers in California
-
Now Playing: Snake slithers up man's car while driving
-
Now Playing: Deer bursts through paint store window
-
Now Playing: Police officers save puppy's life
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon collision in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets
-
Now Playing: Father uses fidget spinner to make a rainbow
-
Now Playing: Catfish swims on Florida street
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Zoo brings in human OB-GYNs to deliver baby gorilla
-
Now Playing: Man's encounter with shark caught on video