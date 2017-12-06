Bride breaks down in tears after groom surprises her with a puppy on their wedding day

Stephen Watt surprised his bride Keriann Watt with a long-desired pug puppy at their wedding reception in Luss, Scotland.
0:40 | 06/12/17

