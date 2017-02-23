Bride hikes 3 miles in crocheted dress for mountaintop wedding

More
Clara Orland got married atop Looking Glass Rock in North Carolina in her DIY gown, which took four months to make.
0:35 | 02/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride hikes 3 miles in crocheted dress for mountaintop wedding
A. I. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45693421,"title":"Bride hikes 3 miles in crocheted dress for mountaintop wedding","duration":"0:35","description":"Clara Orland got married atop Looking Glass Rock in North Carolina in her DIY gown, which took four months to make. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bride-hikes-miles-crocheted-dress-mountaintop-wedding-45693421","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.