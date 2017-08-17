Bride surprises dad by wearing Chicago Bears-themed wedding dress for their dance

More
Brittney Harmon surprised her die-hard Bears fan father, Steve Benda, by wearing a team-themed dress at her wedding on July 22.
0:44 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride surprises dad by wearing Chicago Bears-themed wedding dress for their dance
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49278628,"title":"Bride surprises dad by wearing Chicago Bears-themed wedding dress for their dance","duration":"0:44","description":"Brittney Harmon surprised her die-hard Bears fan father, Steve Benda, by wearing a team-themed dress at her wedding on July 22. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bride-surprises-dad-wearing-chicago-bears-themed-wedding-49278628","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.