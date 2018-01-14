Canadian man builds log cabin by himself in time-lapse video

More
Shawn James, 47, loves the simpler things in life, so much that the father of two bought 20 acres near Algonquin Park in Ontario, Canada, to build his own rustic log cabin.
1:57 | 01/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canadian man builds log cabin by himself in time-lapse video
Yeah. There are. Eight. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52344581,"title":"Canadian man builds log cabin by himself in time-lapse video ","duration":"1:57","description":"Shawn James, 47, loves the simpler things in life, so much that the father of two bought 20 acres near Algonquin Park in Ontario, Canada, to build his own rustic log cabin.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/canadian-man-builds-log-cabin-time-lapse-video-52344581","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.