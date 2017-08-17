-
Now Playing: Tebow records message to comfort a recovering grandmother
-
Now Playing: Trish McEvoy's tips to make over your makeup bag
-
Now Playing: 'Behind the Lens': Up close with an Academy Award-winning makeup artist
-
Now Playing: Celebrity makeup artist dolls up his mother to help her cope
-
Now Playing: Bride surprises dad by wearing Chicago Bears-themed wedding dress for their dance
-
Now Playing: Sisters, ages 10 and 12, launch a solar eclipse project with NASA
-
Now Playing: How to pick the best jeans for your body shape
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Must-haves for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse sparks travel frenzy
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan rescues stranger in rushing rapids
-
Now Playing: Woman who survived alone in the woods speaks out
-
Now Playing: Business leaders break from Trump after Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: Candlelight vigil honors Charlottesville victims
-
Now Playing: No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million
-
Now Playing: Candlelight vigil marches through Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: Alaska man celebrating his birthday pulls kayaker to safety
-
Now Playing: Fiery crash snarls traffic in Kansas City, Missouri
-
Now Playing: Life or death situation in Alaskan waters
-
Now Playing: A new class action lawsuit targets robocalls
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Gert may cause rip currents from New Jersey to Maine