Celebrity makeup artist dolls up his mother to help her cope

More
Giorgio Armani makeup artist Tim Quinn noticed his mother was depressed after his brother Michael Quinn died in 2015. Since then, he's been doing her makeup to lift her spirits.
1:59 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Celebrity makeup artist dolls up his mother to help her cope
Now including early this Israelis. Well really. What's it. But let me we and it wasn't attends the premiere and it happens beast and now. Don't know it's one thing. I notice that they're not in you know running disclosed uranium that's your favorite. A Smart. The it. It's good detective seniors do an audience. Yeah. Yeah. And that includes Armenian and in doing pop. We did it. Money my the law where map. And yeah. And my secret status according. Don't take this anymore. It's a college twinkle. Then number 109 plus. It will get a little. If I get physical. Seeing it video. Yeah. With sometimes called me and it. A that's us. Little. Arm movements it. If you. Skilling had. The airy Anna. Won't get you to not. And it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49283269,"title":"Celebrity makeup artist dolls up his mother to help her cope","duration":"1:59","description":"Giorgio Armani makeup artist Tim Quinn noticed his mother was depressed after his brother Michael Quinn died in 2015. Since then, he's been doing her makeup to lift her spirits.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/celebrity-makeup-artist-dolls-mother-cope-49283269","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.