Transcript for Child battling rare cancer becomes honorary cop

I. Only say your name. So little boys have big dreams and chase gill Chris street is to be a cop. The four year old who's been battling a rare for pain cancer so that dream come true when he was sworn in by chief Kris -- as an honorary member of the nation police department his first day on the job and already he's complaining about it uniform. The young world punk don't. We'll. Started out that ride headquarters in a real police car he got his own uniform shirt and I deep. And was given a black and white electric cruiser with lights and sirens donated by Wal-Mart. Now he's got the official police shirt on an official police car he's gonna go nuts Islamist seeing me put that uniform warning he looked at that hatch in he looked at his name on it in the police car it was just it was just awesome this is what it's all about. A talent. Yeah. Only this came about when the dude Chris Stanley asked to friend in the department if there was any way to chase could visit slap. It turned into a lot more than just to visit I think they gain a click and let all. It's worth the police station but this went above and beyond. In addition to touring a police station and riding in a special ATV chasing his brother's thoughts of him Blake got an up close look at a police canine demonstration. He's currently in remission but because of the type of cancer he has chases life expectancy is limited. Should be able to give somebody surgery and it is amazing. Many little kits wannabe police. Yes one truly happened in his heart. And who. And be. Ancient I'm normally Shattuck for action news at ten and DHL seventeen.

