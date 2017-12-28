Church leaves $3,577 tip to Waffle House staff who worked on Christmas Eve

A Celina, Ohio, church left a huge tip to employees working at Waffle House on Christmas Eve. Pastor Mick Whistler told staff they'd be receiving a $3,577 tip.
0:50 | 12/28/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Church leaves $3,577 tip to Waffle House staff who worked on Christmas Eve
Like like you're doing here until we raised 3507. Now that's for you guys. I don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

