Cone Weed Christmas craze takes over North Carolina town, raising more than $14,000 for charity

More
The Huntersville Fire Department has gone viral for its updates on a weed growing out of a traffic cone anonymously decorated for the holidays that has inspired raising thousands for charity.
0:59 | 11/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cone Weed Christmas craze takes over North Carolina town, raising more than $14,000 for charity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51307992,"title":"Cone Weed Christmas craze takes over North Carolina town, raising more than $14,000 for charity","duration":"0:59","description":"The Huntersville Fire Department has gone viral for its updates on a weed growing out of a traffic cone anonymously decorated for the holidays that has inspired raising thousands for charity.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/cone-weed-christmas-craze-takes-north-carolina-town-51307992","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.