Dad raps bedtime stories

More
This father tries to make every night of reading more entertaining for his two sons.
1:09 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad raps bedtime stories
I we're reading one of our favorites. The blue truck leads the way all that's right well we don't just create do we think that's right we. Rep Paul where an urgent there was apparently he has out that it. World and do this if they went up. In the ring beings. It. June. Yeah I. That's progress and I'll. Please watch them. Mysteries. Upon. Thanks big. Grown bids. You. And they. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48969048,"title":"Dad raps bedtime stories","duration":"1:09","description":"This father tries to make every night of reading more entertaining for his two sons.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dad-raps-bedtime-stories-48969048","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.