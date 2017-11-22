Die-hard Giants fan sobs after mom surprises him with tickets to his 1st game for Christmas

Emily Covington of Concord, North Carolina, surprised her son, Jaidyn, 10, a die-hard Giants fan, with tickets to his first game as an early Christmas present.
1:15 | 11/22/17

