What is the dog flu?

More
H3N2 is a highly contagious virus that's been in the U.S. since 2015.
0:54 | 06/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is the dog flu?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47772920,"title":"What is the dog flu?","duration":"0:54","description":"H3N2 is a highly contagious virus that's been in the U.S. since 2015.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dog-flu-47772920","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.