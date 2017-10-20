Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, CIA 'fires' him

Lulu may not have been up to snuff when it came to detecting bombs, but she is still a lovable pup.
0:31 | 10/20/17

Transcript for Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, CIA 'fires' him
Our temperature and pulse and for some a dog's life is better than anything else in the world well let appears to be the case for Little Lulu yet she was training to become a bomb sniffing dog president today. But willow had a. Rough time falling in line so the agency says Lulu was phased out of the force because she simply lost interest. But no worries she's been adopted by her handler and now she spends her days playing with the kids. And sniffing out rabbits and where else that I life yeah.

