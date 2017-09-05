Last dog at shelter goes home with NBA coach's family

Eastwood, the last dog left behind at an animal shelter in Michigan, finally finds a home with Stan Van Gundy, the head coach of the NBA's Detroit Pistons, and his family.
0:40 | 05/09/17

Transcript for Last dog at shelter goes home with NBA coach's family
