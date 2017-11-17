Father creates comic book for his son with Down syndrome

More
Chip Reece couldn't find a superhero his son could relate to, so he created his own. Now, the comic book is nearly sold-out.
1:02 | 11/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father creates comic book for his son with Down syndrome
I've just been I was a fan all my life and I started. Looking for comics I had pictures without some. We found out that my son. The son wanting to be able to view of what anybody else and this case he went to be like his superiors that so US embassy here. Handel in the sun one. This is important for anybody to see characters like. Represented.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51230095,"title":"Father creates comic book for his son with Down syndrome","duration":"1:02","description":"Chip Reece couldn't find a superhero his son could relate to, so he created his own. Now, the comic book is nearly sold-out.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/father-creates-comic-book-son-syndrome-51230095","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.