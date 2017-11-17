Transcript for Father creates comic book for his son with Down syndrome

I've just been I was a fan all my life and I started. Looking for comics I had pictures without some. We found out that my son. The son wanting to be able to view of what anybody else and this case he went to be like his superiors that so US embassy here. Handel in the sun one. This is important for anybody to see characters like. Represented.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.