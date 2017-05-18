Firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain

More
Firefighters in North Carolina rescue turkeys from a storm drain and reunite them with their mom.
0:33 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47498581,"title":"Firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain","duration":"0:33","description":"Firefighters in North Carolina rescue turkeys from a storm drain and reunite them with their mom.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/firefighters-rescue-baby-turkeys-storm-drain-47498581","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.