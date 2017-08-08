Firefighters rescue cat stuck under wall

More
Firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck under a steel wall in Chicago. Once free, the cat ran away as they yelled, "Bye bye, kitty!"
0:42 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue cat stuck under wall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49099679,"title":"Firefighters rescue cat stuck under wall","duration":"0:42","description":"Firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck under a steel wall in Chicago. Once free, the cat ran away as they yelled, \"Bye bye, kitty!\"","url":"/Lifestyle/video/firefighters-rescue-cat-stuck-wall-49099679","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.