Greta Garbo's New York City co-op listed at $5.95M

More
The late actress' spacious 7-room apartment is for sale in Midtown East.
0:33 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Greta Garbo's New York City co-op listed at $5.95M

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46330372,"title":"Greta Garbo's New York City co-op listed at $5.95M ","duration":"0:33","description":"The late actress' spacious 7-room apartment is for sale in Midtown East. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/greta-garbos-york-city-op-listed-595m-46330372","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.