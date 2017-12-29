-
Now Playing: Over 40 cars crash on snowy Michigan highway
-
Now Playing: Grieving family shamed for not putting up Christmas decorations in anonymous note
-
Now Playing: Video shows police rescue of baby
-
Now Playing: Survivors describe their escape from deadly Bronx fire
-
Now Playing: Rare celestial phenomenon to light up the night sky in 2018
-
Now Playing: 'Grandpa' hilariously babysits daughter's dog
-
Now Playing: Woman falls during proposal at Rockefeller Center
-
Now Playing: Branch Davidian follower calls 911 as ATF raids compound: 'There are children and women in here!'
-
Now Playing: Massive fire that killed 12 started by child playing with stove
-
Now Playing: People throw boiling water into freezing air to prove how cold it is
-
Now Playing: 12 dead in massive New York City apartment fire
-
Now Playing: Disney launches 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign
-
Now Playing: How to get a new look for the new year
-
Now Playing: NYC supper club chef shares New Year's Eve menu
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest donates a coat to the Burlington Coat Drive live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to declutter and reorganize your home in 2018
-
Now Playing: Tips for scoring the best deals with New Year's promotions
-
Now Playing: Singer speaks out on Corey Lewandowski sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Oregon police chase ends with suspect driving off pier into Columbia River
-
Now Playing: Uber driver arrested in stolen $250K Ferrari