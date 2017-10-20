Homeowner dazzles with 16K-light Halloween display

More
Brandon Bullis, of Leesburg, Virginia, created a light display to the song 'Feel It Still' and Halloween music.
0:33 | 10/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeowner dazzles with 16K-light Halloween display
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50597548,"title":"Homeowner dazzles with 16K-light Halloween display","duration":"0:33","description":"Brandon Bullis, of Leesburg, Virginia, created a light display to the song 'Feel It Still' and Halloween music.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/homeowner-dazzles-16k-light-halloween-display-50597548","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.