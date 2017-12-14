Horse visits retirement home in touching video

A horse visited the elderly residents of the Southhaven Aged Care retirement home in Padstow Heights, Australia, to lift their spirits and provide therapy.
1:22 | 12/14/17

Horse visits retirement home in touching video

