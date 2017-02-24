Husband works out with fake belly to see what it's like for his pregnant wife

Blake Milchuck works out with his pregnant wife Kristin every day. He recently sported a faux baby bump to see what working out was like for his wife, who is 9 months pregnant.
0:30 | 02/24/17

