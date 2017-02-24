Transcript for Inkblot expert Damion Searls stops by ABC Radio on his book tour

Hello good morning from ABC news. I'm Brett milky and psychologists have been trying to look for new ways to peek into our brains for centuries frightening Sigmund Freud's couch. I you're young in shadow to get all these different T tricks of the trade that one is really stuck out I think throughout modern history threatened last several decades. Is the rorschach test is are the ink blots that you see in movies he shouldn't literature to them all over the place but we're talking to a guy today do unions Earl's. Who knows a lot more about this test the sort of where fits into the ether than anyone else thanks for joining us out and fly so. You're is called ink blots on a scale from. You know perfect science to you know goofy parlor tricks pseudoscience I mean where does where his ink blot test that. While it let test that we we think is sort of the magic trick from the movies where that they show you something in suddenly you feel yourself saying. I see the bloody knife hidden in the closet and then you're the murder the end. And it's actually not about that and as a real test. Partly because it's been so controversial for so long there's really been a lot of of science. Behind it and currently certainly since 2013. It's as as scientifically valid as anything else out there. Home which sort of surprises people really is gonna say something that we see so much sort of tossed around in movies that we don't actually understand it surprised me too I mean I got into this. Just because I was kind of curious about these ink blots like everyone else I have no idea that they were so. There are some ballot were wearing their ABC radio studio here's and of the prop here to show you guys but can describe. What the plot has is we are came from just gives the back yes so. The main thing that I didn't realize is that there's not. A sort of random smear that the doctor makes every time a new person walks into the office and it just looks like whatever and you say what everyone assay. What there are our ten. Carefully crafted ink blots by Hermann where shock who has a psychiatrist and a student of Carl young's. And also an amateur artist. And he made these ten in 1917 a century ago. And put them in a sequence and those are the ones that are still used today. And so. They're good you know they're better than any ink blots that you're Ike could come up ice I always assumed it was like Jay kind of like muddle some stuff you write flipped it and it's a mere image and then the person to start saying mom and that's my mom exactly and that's. That's basically free associating. And Hermann where Shaq himself said you know these thoughts are not actually that good for free associating like to slip in at a cloud or stain our carpet or something. Would be better. Because these ink blots really are designed. To sort of look like something but not quite and that's how it's diagnostic if it was just random and anyone could see anything. Then it wouldn't be a test what do people see what some examples of of what happens. That'd taken one before right. You know what's really surprising is that. It is that they've really do look like something if you're looking at a smear. You can sort of force yourself say okay it's now all okay it's my mom you know whatever. But these really could be two waiters now weighing with the boat tied floating in the minnow or bears high five game or something like that. He as as he developed that myth with trial and air he started making them very kinda artsy. And and then he he simplified them. But at the same time kind of pushed them away from looking exactly like something so you know. There are some that really do you look like a bat and and I thought it looked like about Hermann Goring thought it looked like about everyone thinks looks like back to the looks like Matt. Except if you don't concede even that as a batter butterfly. In that sort of places you on the spectrum. You know. How your perception marks. What we have these tests been used because you're saying in your book that means it's really is sort of a variance in how these tester deployed. The short answers. Absolutely. Everywhere. Especially because they got. Very popular they in the US and so sort of 40s60s. Anthropologist would go out from America. And they'd have these tanning blots in their act so. Micronesia and island of half a square mile they were shocked test everyone the Peruvian village that Cornell University. Was expert inning and modernizing. And and selling back to the sharecroppers. You know they'd rush act test these. Farmers along the way to see how their personality with changing under the shift to maternity. I mean so is really used everywhere. As a kind and narrow psychiatric. Test. It's sort of more or less in favor in different countries that America's really this Arafat how do you go about writing this book that mean we're used this sort of top in his psychologists where you on an country in the world would you. Well my book is both history there were shocked test and a biography of Herman Russia there's actually never been a biography of him before even in German. And a lot of his letters and writings were sort of buried in his archives. There was another hole. Archive that I am the first person to ever have access to while since the person who conducted these interviews with were shocks friends and family. 5060 years ago when there were still alive so. There's the biography part and I was able to really tell his story it turns out he's kind of a great guy. And then there was the whole history of its ups and downs with the culture we'll ends and that's my last question for you sort of looking forward. Where does the rorschach test is is it sort of relegated to a certain place in history do we use in the US because. Of the way we are as Americans and could that change I mean is it gonna go away because of some. Well I think as a test it is. You know it's still used if you're getting a psychological evaluation because he went from a cop or because you are suing someone for psychological damages or whatever it is. Then some and I'll give you a bunch of tests and one of them might well be that were shocked depending on where this particular psychologist went to grad school and what they think about. The Russia. So. Scientifically I mean it's there it's a real test is used. Culturally I think. In a soda opposite way it's really entered the culture you know every Supreme Court decision every. Wardrobe malfunction and anything you can think of is gonna get called over shock test meaning. You can think whatever you want to think about it. And so I guess if I have to predict the future I think that shifting a little bit people are kind of tired stirring up their hands and saying Aaron has their own alternative facts. You know pluralism not some art and not so much and you know the real over shack test isn't about that because it's these ten actual images that we can look at together. If you tell me what you see in the cart I can hauled in a look at the same card. And Tryon sort of connect with how you see the world and so that's kinda the opposite of the map for so it's always. Could be our key to coming together then and sort of seeing some common ground could. Albanian sells the books called in the the the book called the ink blots. Thank you so much for joining us so thank you so much and I'm right milky and we will see you next time on ABC digital X law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.